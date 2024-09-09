Published 08:54 IST, September 9th 2024
Georgia Shooting Suspect's Mother Warned School of 'Emergency' Minutes Before Shooting
The day of the shooting at Georgia School, administrators were looking for Colt Gray, who has been charged with 4 counts of murder, before the gunfire began.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the Wednesday school shooting | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
07:39 IST, September 9th 2024