sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Georgia Shooting Suspect's Mother Warned School of 'Emergency' Minutes Before Shooting

Published 08:54 IST, September 9th 2024

Georgia Shooting Suspect's Mother Warned School of 'Emergency' Minutes Before Shooting

The day of the shooting at Georgia School, administrators were looking for Colt Gray, who has been charged with 4 counts of murder, before the gunfire began.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the Wednesday school shooting
A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the Wednesday school shooting | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

07:39 IST, September 9th 2024