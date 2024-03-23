Advertisement

Moscow has been thrown into chaos following a devastating mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, has left the city reeling with grief and fear. According to media reports, unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles stormed the concert hall, unleashing a barrage of gunfire on unsuspecting attendees. Preliminary data from the Russian Federal Security Service indicates that at least 115 people have been killed, with over 140 others sustaining injuries in the attack. The scale of the tragedy has prompted swift action from authorities, with Moscow Mayor's office announcing the suspension of all sports, cultural, and public events, along with the closure of schools and malls in an effort to maintain public safety.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, who are believed to have fled the scene and are now at large in the Moscow Region. Streets are being heavily patrolled, and security measures have been ramped up across the city and its surrounding areas.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack, labeling it a "terrorist act," and has called on the international community to denounce the violence. President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Efforts to provide medical assistance to the injured are underway, with Russia's Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, confirming that emergency medical care has been administered, and treatment for severe injuries is ongoing. All the injured have been evacuated from the concert hall, according to local media reports.