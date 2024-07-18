sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:13 IST, July 18th 2024

Seattle Police Officer Fired Over Insensitive Remarks Following Death of Indian Student

A US police officer, whose insensitive comments and laughter following the horrific death of a Indian student had caused outrage, has been fired

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in US due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’
Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in US due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’ | Image: PTI
