Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

WATCH | Second-Most Venomous Snake In The World Found In Toddler’s Underwear Drawer

Australian snake hunter Mark Pelley made a startling discovery when he found the second-most venomous snake in the world in a toddler's underwear drawer.

Manasvi Asthana
Mark Pelley was asked to remove a 5-foot snake from a child’s drawer.
Mark Pelley was asked to remove a 5-foot snake from a child’s drawer. | Image:AP
Australian snake hunter Mark Pelley made a startling discovery when he found the second-most venomous snake in the world in a toddler's underwear drawer. Pelley, based in Melbourne was called to remove a 5-foot Eastern brown snake from a 3-year-old's bedroom.

In recounting the incident on Facebook, Pelley shared, "Mum went to get some clothes for her son and found a large five-foot brown snake instead."

The snake hunter explained that they deduced the snake crawled into the clothes when the mother carried in folded laundry from the clothesline the day before.

Pelley addressed the astonishment on Facebook, with some users questioning how it was possible not to notice the reptile. The unusual and dangerous encounter occurred when the mother unaware of the snake, retrieved clothes from her toddler's drawer where the Eastern brown snake had taken refuge.

“How could you put folded clothes with a 5 foot snake amongst them into drawers without realizing? I mean a 5ft brown would have some weight to it correct?” asked Linda Swanwick in the post’s comments section.

Pelley responded that these creatures are relatively lightweight, and people often fail to notice their presence.

“They weigh next to nothing and seriously this can happen to anyone,” he explained.

“I’ve seen people carry brown snakes in their handbag or otherwise shopping bags. One day this could happen to you,” he added.

Eastern brown snakes, described as "fast-moving, aggressive, and known for their bad temper" by Australian Geographic, are indigenous to eastern and central Australia, as well as southern New Guinea. They have the potential to reach lengths of up to 7 feet.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

