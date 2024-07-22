Published 21:43 IST, July 22nd 2024
Secret Service Chief Cheatle Fails To Answer Why No Agent Was On Roof From Where Trump Was Attacked
Director of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle testified before a Congressional committee on Monday as calls mounted for her to resign over security failures
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's first statement after assassination bid on Donald Trump | Image: AP
