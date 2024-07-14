Published 13:28 IST, July 14th 2024
Secret Service is Investigating How Gunman Who Shot and Injured Trump was Able to Get So Close
US Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Secret Service is Investigating How Gunman Who Shot and Injured Trump was Able to Get So Close | Image: AP
