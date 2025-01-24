Senate Advances Trump’s Nomination Of Pete Hegseth As Defence Secretary Despite Controversy

Washington DC: The Senate has moved forward with the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defence secretary, despite strong opposition from Democrats and concerns among some Republicans over his qualifications and personal conduct. The vote was 51-49, with two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, breaking ranks with the party. They reportedly raised concerns about Hegseth’s behaviour, including allegations of excessive drinking, aggressive actions toward women, and controversial statements about women in combat roles. Meanwhile, Hegseth has denied the allegations, including accusations of sexual assault and infidelity.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the nomination, asking his colleagues, “Is this the best man we have to lead the greatest military in the world?” Murkowski, in a statement, expressed concern over Hegseth’s behaviour, calling it "starkly contrast" to the values expected of military leaders. She also mentioned his past comments suggesting women should not serve in combat positions. Murkowski said she was worried about the message this would send to women currently serving in the military or those hoping to join.

Collins, while acknowledging Hegseth’s military service, questioned his experience and suitability for the job. She noted that after speaking with him, she was not convinced that his stance on women in combat roles had changed.

Hegseth, a former combat veteran faces several allegations, including claims of sexual assault and heavy drinking while leading a veterans’ organisation. A new claim emerged this week, from a former sister-in-law, alleging Hegseth was abusive to his second wife. Hegseth denied the allegation, and neither party claimed domestic abuse during their divorce proceedings.

Despite these concerns, the Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm Hegseth’s nomination, with most Republicans supporting him. The final confirmation vote is expected on Friday. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, voiced strong support for Hegseth, calling him “prepared to be the next secretary of defence”.

Trump has stood by Hegseth throughout the controversy, dismissing the allegations as baseless. Hegseth has vowed to address the issues and promised not to drink if confirmed for the job.

The defence secretary role is crucial, overseeing over 2 million service members and a budget of $850 billion. Hegseth, a Princeton and Harvard graduate, has also promised to bring a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon.

However, many senators remain uncertain about Hegseth’s qualifications and the impact his behaviour might have on the military. Some have pointed out that certain actions would lead to reprimands for military personnel, but Hegseth would be in a position to lead them.