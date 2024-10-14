sb.scorecardresearch
  Seoul Says North Korea Prepares to Destroy the Northern Sides of Inter-Korean Roads No Longer in Use

Published 11:55 IST, October 14th 2024

Seoul Says North Korea Prepares to Destroy the Northern Sides of Inter-Korean Roads No Longer in Use

South Korea said Monday it has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to destroy the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
09:05 IST, October 14th 2024