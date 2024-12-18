sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:53 IST, December 18th 2024

Several Children Killed in a Stampede at Fair in Nigeria, Official Says

Several children in southwestern Nigeria were killed Wednesday in a stampede during a holiday fair organized by a school, the local governor said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP

The stampede occurred at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state, and security forces have been deployed to prevent further deaths, Oyo state Gov. Seyi Makinde said.

"We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths," the governor said.
 

