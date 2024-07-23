Published 07:27 IST, July 23rd 2024
Several Homes Destroyed in Riverside as Wildfires Sweep Southern California Amid Heat Wave
Several homes lay in ruins Monday after one of many dangerous wildfires in the West suddenly swept into a Southern California
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Several homes lay in ruins Monday after one of many dangerous wildfires in the West suddenly swept into a Southern California | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
07:27 IST, July 23rd 2024