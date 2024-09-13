sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Sexual Abuse at Islamic Welfare Homes Expose Weaknesses in Child Protection in Malaysia

Published 16:42 IST, September 13th 2024

Sexual Abuse at Islamic Welfare Homes Expose Weaknesses in Child Protection in Malaysia

A police swoop on 20 child welfare homes in Malaysia where hundreds of children were allegedly sexually abused has exposed weaknesses in child protection in the country and cast a spotlight on the Islamic business group that ran the homes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image
Representative image | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

16:42 IST, September 13th 2024