Published 12:12 IST, July 20th 2024
11 Dead, 30 Injured After Highway Bridge Collapse in China’s Shangluo
Atleast 11 people died and 30 got injured after a highway bridge collapsed partially in Shangluo city of western China at 8:40 pm on Friday.
Atleast 11 people died and 30 got injured after a highway bridge collapsed partially in Shangluo city of western China at 8:40 pm on Friday | Image: AP
