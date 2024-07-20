sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:12 IST, July 20th 2024

11 Dead, 30 Injured After Highway Bridge Collapse in China’s Shangluo

Atleast 11 people died and 30 got injured after a highway bridge collapsed partially in Shangluo city of western China at 8:40 pm on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
China Floods
Atleast 11 people died and 30 got injured after a highway bridge collapsed partially in Shangluo city of western China at 8:40 pm on Friday | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:12 IST, July 20th 2024