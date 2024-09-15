sb.scorecardresearch
  • Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca: Hundreds of Flights Cancelled and Evacuations Underway

Published 21:09 IST, September 15th 2024

Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights and imposes travel restrictions as Typhoon Bebinca, with 151 kph winds, nears landfall.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca: Hundreds of Flights Cancelled and Evacuations Underway | Image: X
