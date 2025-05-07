High on Drugs: Shehbaz Sharif Resorts To Fake Information Warfare After India’s Deep Strike Inside Pak, PoK

Islamabad: Hours after the Indian armed forces carried out a series of precision airstrikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror camps and their launchpads, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, already on the back foot and facing pressure from his citizens, resorted to misinformation warfare regarding Operation Sindoor.

Addressing Parliament following India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor,’ launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians—including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national—who had come to Kashmir for vacation but met a tragic end on April 22, Shehbaz Sharif attempted to deflect from Pakistan’s losses.

India responded resolutely, determined to teach the perpetrators, handlers, and backers of terrorism a lesson they would never forget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong and unequivocal warning to terrorists, their supporters, and their sponsors, declaring that India would identify, apprehend, and bring them to justice.

However, refusing to acknowledge the severe blow India has delivered, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making baseless claims and resorting to misinformation warfare, asserting that Pakistani forces shot down five Indian fighter jets.