sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Hasina Has To Be Tried In Font of Everyone: Yunus on Bringing Her Back to Bangladesh

Published 15:47 IST, September 5th 2024

Hasina Has To Be Tried In Font of Everyone: Yunus on Bringing Her Back to Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, said, "The kind of atrocities she has committed, she has to be tried in front of everyone here."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Rajashree Seal
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Interim govt chief Yunus accuses Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of Bangladesh
Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, said, "The kind of atrocities she has committed, she has to be tried in front of everyone here." | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:43 IST, September 5th 2024