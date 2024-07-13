sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:01 IST, July 13th 2024

Shelling Kills 4 In Ukraine As a Drone Attack Sparks Fire At An Oil Depot In Russia

Two people died in Ukraine's partly occupied Kherson region and two were wounded in the attack close to the regional capital, said Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. Two other people died Saturday afternoon and 16 were wounded in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
