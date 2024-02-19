Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Shirtless Passenger Onboard Bangkok-London Flight Punches Air Steward, Destroys Toilet | Video

According to sources, the ruckus took place after the shirtless unruly passenger destroyed a toilet on the flight.

Digital Desk
UK Flyer Punches Flight Steward, Destroys Toilet During Flight | Video
UK Flyer Punches Flight Steward, Destroys Toilet During Flight | Video | Image:X/@thaimythbuster
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Another incident of disruptive behaviour of a flyer onboard a flight was reported as chaos ensued on a Bangkok-Heathrow Thai flight after a British man created ruckus and punched an air steward in the face.

According to sources, the ruckus took place after the shirtless unruly passenger destroyed a toilet on the flight. A video has surfaced online wherein the man can be seen acting violently and punching the flight attendant. He punched him so hard that he fell down. The video was shared by a user @thaimythbuster on social media platform X.

Advertisement

The incident is said to have taken place on February 7. Stunned by his violent behaviour, his co-passengers tried to calm him down and finally managed to tie his hands. The entire incident of the passenger shouting, and “smashing up” things was captured on camera by a fellow passenger. 

Advertisement

Upon reaching London, the authorities arrested the unruly flyer. Meanwhile, the air crew was provided medical treatment.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

16 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo