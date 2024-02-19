Advertisement

New Delhi: Another incident of disruptive behaviour of a flyer onboard a flight was reported as chaos ensued on a Bangkok-Heathrow Thai flight after a British man created ruckus and punched an air steward in the face.

According to sources, the ruckus took place after the shirtless unruly passenger destroyed a toilet on the flight. A video has surfaced online wherein the man can be seen acting violently and punching the flight attendant. He punched him so hard that he fell down. The video was shared by a user @thaimythbuster on social media platform X.

A 35yo unruly British man was arrested after his flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow landed following a cowardly attack on a Thai Airways member of staff.



The man went berserk minutes after the flight took off on Feb 7 and proceeded to smash up the aircraft’s toilet. pic.twitter.com/k391Ab5Phs — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) February 16, 2024

The incident is said to have taken place on February 7. Stunned by his violent behaviour, his co-passengers tried to calm him down and finally managed to tie his hands. The entire incident of the passenger shouting, and “smashing up” things was captured on camera by a fellow passenger.

Upon reaching London, the authorities arrested the unruly flyer. Meanwhile, the air crew was provided medical treatment.

