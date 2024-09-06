Published 23:34 IST, September 6th 2024
Shooting Incident In Georgia School Sparks Debate Over Safe Storage Laws For Guns
A special panel of Georgia state senators convened to study potential laws aimed at keeping firearms safely locked up and out of the hands of children.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A shooting at the Georgia high school caused an unknown number of injuries and a suspect was arrested in a chaotic scene. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
23:34 IST, September 6th 2024