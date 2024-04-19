'Should Send Rockets to Stars and Not at Each Other': Elon Musk Advice Amid Iran-Israel Tensions | Image:X

Washington: In the wake of escalating conflicts in the Middle East with both Israel and Iran launching missiles at each other, Elon Musk advised "to send rockets to the stars and both at each other."

Taking to social media platform X, SpaceX owner shared a picture of a rocket, and tweeted, "We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars."

We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars pic.twitter.com/h4apedUrsU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

This comes as United States officials and Iran recently confirmed that explosions were heard in Isfahan during the early hours of Friday, April 19. Israel had retaliated with air attacks launched by Iran on April 13.

Musk last year made a two-day trip to Israel, during which he visited an Israeli kibbutz destroyed during Hamas's October 7 attack. Following his Israel visit, Hamas had invited him to Gaza to see the extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment.

Starlink, a satellite internet network owned by Musk's SpaceX, got a license this year in February to operate in Israel and parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israel government had said it approved the use of Starlink's services at a field hospital in Gaza. the company meanwhile has also agreed to prevent Hamas from getting access to its internet services.