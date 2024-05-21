Advertisement

A Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence, officials confirmed. The incident resulted in one passenger's death and multiple injuries, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Reports from Thai media suggested that at least 30 people sustained injuries during the turbulent episode, while the airline, Singapore Airlines, did not provide specific details regarding the number of casualties.

Advertisement

The flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members

Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway)

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was en route to Singapore when the decision was made to divert and conduct an emergency landing, according to a statement issued by Singapore Airlines. The airline expressed its foremost priority to extend all possible assistance to passengers and crew members affected by the incident.

"We are working closely with local authorities in Thailand to ensure the necessary medical assistance is provided," the statement read.

Advertisement

Thai immigration police reported that medical personnel had boarded the plane to assess injuries, although the exact count remained uncertain. Uninjured passengers were disembarked from the aircraft.

This tragic incident marks the first fatal incident involving Singapore Airlines since October 2000 when a plane crashed on a closed runway during takeoff in Taiwan, claiming 83 lives. According to records from the Aviation Safety Network, Singapore Airlines has been involved in seven accidents to date.

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the turbulence and subsequent emergency landing are under investigation as authorities strive to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the passenger's death and injuries sustained by others.