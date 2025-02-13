Published 08:10 IST, February 13th 2025
Singapore Sends 9 Tonnes of Food, Hygiene and Medical Supplies to Gaza in 7th Batch of Humanitarian Aid
The aid was arranged by Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and other charitable organisations, with support from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.
Singapore has delivered the seventh batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza through Jordan. Senior Minister of State for Defence, Zaqy Mohamad, was in Amman on Wednesday to oversee the delivery of 9 tonnes of medical, food, and hygiene supplies. The aid was arranged by Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and other charitable organisations, with support from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).
The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre coordinated the effort. SAF planners are also in Amman assessing the possibility of further contributions, such as sending medical teams, to help alleviate Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.
This marks the seventh such contribution from Singapore since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, with a total of over USD 14 million in humanitarian aid sent. Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan expressed the nation’s sympathy, noting that despite being far from Gaza, Singapore is committed to helping and showing compassion to those in need.
