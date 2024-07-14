sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:52 IST, July 14th 2024

Sister of North Korean Leader Kim Hints at Resuming Flying Trash Balloons Toward South Korea

No hazardous materials have been found. South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kim Yo Jong
Sister of North Korean Leader Kim Hints at Resuming Flying Trash Balloons Toward South Korea | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
