Published 17:52 IST, July 14th 2024
Sister of North Korean Leader Kim Hints at Resuming Flying Trash Balloons Toward South Korea
No hazardous materials have been found. South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea and resumed live-fire drills at border areas.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sister of North Korean Leader Kim Hints at Resuming Flying Trash Balloons Toward South Korea | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:52 IST, July 14th 2024