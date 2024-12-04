'Situation Concerning': Cricketer Rashid Khan Reacts to Taliban's Ban on Women Medical Education

Kabul: Demanding the Taliban to lift the ban it imposed on girls from pursuing medical education, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan on Wednesday said that such a step will not only affect their future but will impact the broader fabric of Afghan society.

The much-famed Afghan cricketer also expressed concern over the existing acute shortage of female doctors in the country.

“Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders. It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan,” Rashid Khan said.

“This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face,” he added.

Afghan Cricketer Urges Taliban To Lift Ban

He also said that providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation.

“I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision. so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values,” he said.

“The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women,” Rashid Khan said.

EU Condemns Taliban Decision

Meanwhile, the European Union said the Taliban's latest reported decision represented another appalling violation of fundamental human rights and an unjustifiable attack on women's access to education in Afghanistan.

“The European Union expresses its strong concerns over this decision and its far-reaching implication, including the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the exacerbation of the suffering of its people,” the statement said.

It urged the Taliban to reverse the policy.