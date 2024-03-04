Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Six People Killed After Massive Blaze Disrupts Hindu Festival in Mauritius, EAM Extends Condolences

Six people died after a massive fire broke out during a religious ritual at a Mahashivratri celebration in Mauritius

Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
Port Louis, Mauritius – Six people died after a massive fire broke out during a religious ritual at a Mahashivratri celebration in Mauritius on Sunday. As per the authorities, the blaze erupted when a wooden bamboo cart displaying figures of Hindu deities caught fire after coming in contact with exposed electric wires. Extended Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar expressed grief over the matter and extended condolences to the families of the victims. The region's police commissioner  Anil Kumar Dip confirmed the incident and stated that 6 people lost their lives in the tragic incident. 

“Saddened to hear about the unfortunate tragedy that occurred during the Mahashivratri celebrations in Mauritius,” the External Affairs Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Our condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Mauritius at this difficult time," he added. the authorities also noted that seven others were injured in the Saturday incident. As per the local media reports, the victim who lost their lives during the incident was part of a group participating in a religious ritual, journeying on foot towards the Grand Bassin Lake, a site sacred to Mauritius's Hindu community. The main highlight of the Hindu festival is scheduled to take place on March 8 that draws thousands from across the island nation. 

The incident sparked mourning across Mauritius

The tragedy sparked a wave of mourning across Mauritius, uniting the community in grief. Shortly after the incident, the local authorities initiated an investigation to prevent such accidents from taking place in the future. The tragic event also encouraged the local authorities to improve safety measures during public and religious events, especially those concerning electrical infrastructure. As the community continue to mourn the tragic event, there is a collective call for reflection on how to ensure the safety of participants in future religious gatherings. According to BBC, those who died in the incident were aged between 18 to 20 years. Not only this, a 16-year-old teenager was also among the injured and is in a serious condition. This is not the first time such incidents have rocked the country during the festive season. A similar tragedy unfolded last year in Mare-Longue which ultimately resulted in the loss of two lives. 

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

