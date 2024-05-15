Slovakia's populist, pro-Russia PM Robert Fico has been injured after an alleged shooting. | Image:AP

Bratislava: Media reports say Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3. A suspect has been detained, it said.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

⚡️ Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shot and wounded pic.twitter.com/YlJ9LLTKVj — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated)

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard the shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.