Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Smoke Billows Out of Skyscrapper on Fire Near World Trade Center in Manhattan, US

The fire broke out on the roof of the building and was contained in the HVAC system

Reported by: Digital Desk
US World Trade Center
Smoke billowed out of a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan. | Image:X
As many as 70 firefighters and EMS personnel were deployed as thick plume of smoke billowed out of a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan near the One World Trade Centre Wednesday morning. A fire broke out at 125 Greenwich St. around 9:20 am, according to American broadcasters.

The fire broke out on the roof and was contained in the HVAC system, the outlet pix11 quoted officials as saying. No injuries were reported in the accident. The fire at the roof of 72-storey building was under control as of 10 a.m., fire officials said. No one was hurt, Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) said. One World Trade Center is a tall skyscraper built at the site of the former World Trade Center which was destroyed in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

The building, dubbed “The Greenwich,” is known to be a luxe residential building in New York. It has been designed by the architect behind the Nomad Ritz Carlton, Brooklyn Children’s Museum and Japan’s National Stadium, report suggests. “Rising high above the city, The Greenwich offers an elevated perspective on Downtown living, with homes that embrace light and air from every floor and provide a range of astonishing vantage points from which to marvel at the city and its many icons,” the website for the residential complex describes.

In the building where the fire broke out, a bedroom condos costs up to $2 million, according to StreetEasy’s estimate. In a statement to the New York Post, Jerson Valencia, a construction worker said that the smoke was coming out of the air conditioning duct and that “there were welders there.”

Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

