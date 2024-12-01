Social Democrats Surge as Incumbents Face Setback in Iceland's Election

Reykjavik: Parliamentary elections in Iceland appeared to have resulted in a rejection of incumbent parties, with partial results on Sunday showing a centre-left party leading the contest in the North Atlantic nation.

The Social Democratic Alliance had won 15 seats in the 63-seat Althingi parliament, securing over 21% of the vote with more than half of the votes counted, according to reports. The conservative Independence Party followed with 14 seats and just under 20% of the vote, while the centrist Liberal Reform Party obtained 11 seats and 16% of the vote.

Icelanders voted on Saturday following disputes over immigration, energy policy, and the economy, which led Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson to dissolve his coalition government and call for an early election.

Counting was delayed in some areas by snowstorms that blocked roads and slowed delivery of ballot boxes to count centres.

Since the 2008 financial crisis devastated the economy and ushered in a new era of political instability, Iceland has been governed by multi-party coalitions of various hues.

Like many Western countries, Iceland has been buffeted by the rising cost of living and immigration pressures, and voters are taking it out on incumbent governments. Benediktsson's Independence Party and its coalition partners in the outgoing government, the Progressive Party and the Left Greens, all appeared to have lost votes.

Iceland, a volcanic island nation tucked below the Arctic Circle with a population of less than 400,000, is proud of its democratic traditions. The Althingi, founded in 930 by Viking settlers, is arguably the world's oldest legislature.