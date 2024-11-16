Published 16:37 IST, November 16th 2024
Some Exult, Others Worry: Reactions To Trump’s Victory Are Mixed On NATO’s Eastern Flank
Polish conservatives celebrate Trump’s win, but Central Europe fears his policies might weaken NATO, abandon Ukraine, and embolden Russia’s aggression.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Some Exult, Others Worry: Reactions To Trump’s Victory Are Mixed On NATO’s Eastern Flank | Image: AP
16:37 IST, November 16th 2024