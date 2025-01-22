Sounds Likely...: Trump Threatens Sanctions on Russia if Putin Doesn't Come to Negotiation Table

Washington: Day after assuming the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of imposing sanctions on Russia if it doesn't come to the negotiations table on the Ukraine issue. Trump also said he is ready to meet his Russian counterpart.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "It sounds likely."

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president," he said.

Recalling his bond with Putin, Trump said, "Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden."

"Also, the Middle East would have never happened because Iran was broke," he added.

'Anytime They Want, I'll Meet': Trump Says He is Ready to Meet Putin

When asked if he would meet President Putin, Trump said, "Anytime they want, I'll meet. Millions of people are being killed... It's a vicious situation and they're now largely soldiers. A lot of people have been killed and the cities look like demolition sites," he said.

"The thing with Ukraine is that many more people died than what you're reporting. You're not reporting the real numbers, and I'm not blaming you for that. I'm blaming maybe our government for not wanting to release those numbers," Trump told reporters.

Trump also said that Ukraine's President Zelensky told him that he would like to have peace.

"He's told me that wants to have peace very strongly, but it takes two to tangle. We'll see what happens. Anytime they want, I'll meet. I'd like to see that end. Millions of people are being killed. It's a vicious situation," he said.

'Looking into the Matter': Trump on If US Will Supply Weapons to Ukraine

One of the reasons, Ukraine has been able to sustain itself during its war with Russia was largely because of the US's help. The Biden Administration has been upfront in helping the war-torn nation by supplying weapons.

However, since the presidency has changed when asked if the US will continue efforts to supply weapons, Trump said, "We'll look into that. We're talking to (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to be talk with President Putin very soon, and we'll see how it all happens. We're going to look at it very soon."

"One thing I do feel is that the European Union should pay a lot more than they're paying, because under Biden, I mean, we're in there for USD 200 billion more. Now it affects them... We have an ocean in between, right? The European Union should equal us. We're in there for USD 200 billion more than the European Union. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is yes," the new president said.