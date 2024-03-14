×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

South Africa to Arrest Citizens Fighting for Israel in Gaza, Says Official

Speaking in the capital Pretoria, the official said that those citizens who held the dual nationality and fought in the IDF will be stripped of it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
South Africa Israel Hamas war
Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a blatant warning, officials in South Africa said that its citizens fighting alongside the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the besieged Gaza Strip will be detained should they return to the country. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the war that started in October last year after Hamas attacked and raided the southern Israeli towns, taking scores of civilians hostages.

‘When you come home, we’re going to arrest you’: South African FM

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, on Thursday, noted at a Palestinian solidarity event that all the citizens who travelled to Israel to fight in the foreign war will be arrested. Speaking in the capital Pretoria, the official added that those citizens who held the dual nationality and have been fighting in the IDF would be stripped of their South African citizenship.

“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israel Defense Forces. We are ready. When you come home, we’re going to arrest you,” the Associated Press quoted the foreign minister as saying. South Africa has been pressing its citizens against joining the international war in Gaza. It banned the citizens against joining IDF to fight in Israel-Hamas conflict last December.

Advertisement

South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation, noted that the citizens must seek the official government approval to join the war. The country filed a case against Israel at the United Nations' top court for the mounting civilian death toll. "I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Forces: We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you," Pandor warned. It is unclear how many of South Africa’s 70,000 Jewish population have joined IDF. South Africa has compared Israel’s treatment of the Palestine to the apartheid era during which the South Africans suffers the racial segregation and oppression.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

18 OTT Platforms Banned

a minute ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

4 minutes ago
PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

7 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

8 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

10 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

11 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

13 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

16 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

19 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

19 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

21 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

22 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

22 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

23 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

24 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

26 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo