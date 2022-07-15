16-foot-long Oarfish Caught In Chile; Locals Term It As 'bad Omen' For Earthquakes

A group of fishermen recently caught a 16-foot-long monster fish in Chile and the video of the giant creature hoisted up to its length by a crane is making rounds on the internet. While some netizens are astonished to see the size of the fish, some, on the other hand, are linking the fish with a "bad omen" for tsunamis and earthquakes.

The 16-foot-long fish has been identified as oarfish and is also known as a rowing fish. The video going viral on the internet leaving users amazed was first shared on TikTok.

Watch the viral video below:

The bad omen theory

The occurrence of the colossal-sized oarfish is raising concerns among locals as the deep-water creature is traditionally considered a bad omen for tsunamis and earthquakes. The fish became a folk legend for their future-telling powers, especially after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake. A large number of these fish were seen in the waters around Japan and found dead on its beaches around the time the earthquake hit.

Internet reacted differently

After the video of the fish hanging on a crane went viral, some users said that whoever finds such a fish is cursed. However, not everyone was impressed by the images of the fish hanging from a hook, with many asking why the creature has been pulled out from the water.

“That's a scary amazing fish,” wrote one user, while another explained the concerns of the locals saying, “Oarfish live in the depths. It is said that when they start to the surface it is because the tectonic plates are in movement.”

"It's oar fish. It can't survive outside sea. Don't kill animals," said the third user. "And now where do we escape?" was the question by another netizen. "Yup, we're dead," replied fifth.