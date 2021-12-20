35-yr-old Gabriel Boric Set To Become Chile's Youngest President As Kast Concedes Defeat

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric on Sunday defeated far-right lawmaker José Antonio Kast in Chile presidential elections to become the nation's youngest president at 35. Boric bagged 56% of the total votes counted, while Kast amassed 44%. Boric's rival Kast conceded his defeat barely after an hour and a half after polls closed, with just half of the ballots counted, BBC reported.

"I am going to be the president of all Chileans," Boric said in a brief televised appearance with outgoing president Sebastian Pinera, the Associated Press reported.

Following the declaration of results, Boric held a press conference with Pinera- a conservative billionaire- who offered "full support" to his successor during the three-month transition. In a phone call with the outgoing president, Boric also said that he would do his "best to rise to this tremendous challenge," BBC reported. Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, conceding this defeat, Kast informed that he had called his Boric to congratulate him on his "great triumph", adding: "From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration."

Youngest President in Chile's history

On assuming office in March, Boric will become the youngest political leader in the world and youngest president in Chile's history, BBC reported. A former student protest leader, Boris is alleged to be one of the leaders to back mass demonstrations against the inequality and suspected corruption of the then-government that rocked the Latin American country in 2019 -2020. A United Nations (UN) report following this stated that Chile has one of the largest income gaps in the world. Nearly 1% of the total population owned 25% of the country's wealth.

Ideological divisions

The young leader's victory is likely to be felt across Latin America, which was mired under an ideological rift amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. After the declaration of results, thousands of supporters with flags and banners gathered for the president-elect's victory speech downtown.

Among his most notable promises made during his campaign, Boric said that he would address the inequality by reforming Chile's pension and healthcare systems and boosting green investment. Boric further added that he would reduce the workweek from 45 to 40 hours to ensure better productivity.

On the other hand, Kast during his campaign defended the country's past military dictatorship General Augusto Pinochet, who ruled Chile after a coup toppled the government from 1973 to 1990. The 55-year-old far-right politician also had a record of attacking the Chilean LGBTQ community and advocating abortion laws, among many other questionable economic reforms.

