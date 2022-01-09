Victor Escobar, a 60-year-old man from Colombia became the first person in the Latin-American country to undergo regulated euthanasia despite having a non-terminal illness. Hours before his death on Friday, Escobar left a heartfelt message for all those who "wish for a dignified death," saying that his case will "open doors to other patients." As per an Associated Press report, Escobar had a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that prevented him from breathing on his own.

"I feel immense tranquility. I don't feel fear of what is to come. They have told me that the process is going to be a slow sedation at first so that I have time to say goodbye," Escobar told Associated Press earlier this week.

Escobar's lawyer, Luis Giraldo on Friday evening confirmed that his client had been euthanised after the process was completed. His family withheld the details of the clinic where Escobar underwent euthanasia. It is pertinent to mention that Escobar was the first to use a July ruling of Colombia's apex court that changed the rules for euthanasia. As per the new rules, it was allowed to be applied to people suffering intense physical or psychological pain fr grave or incurable diseases, even if they are not near death.

"(The ruling) is a door so that a patient like me, with degenerated diseases, has the opportunity for a dignified death," Escobar had said.

Colombia had decriminalised euthanasia in 1997 but allowed only those who had less than 6 months to live. Several internal polls have indicated that people have favoured the extension of allowing euthanasia for people like Escobar. However, the legislature so far has not formally followed the court's lead.

Escobar had been ill since 2008

The 60-year-old man had suffered two strokes in 2008 after which he lost movement of the half of his body. Even though some of the movement returned over time, he later developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes, severe arthrosis and costochondral junction syndrome, which is a painful inflammation where the ribs meet the breastbone.

Escobar's request to obtain euthanasia was turned down by the court twice earlier for more than two years. Colombian judges refused his pleas since his illnesses were not considered terminal. In addition, he was also lambasted by the Catholic Church, which stated in July that "any action or omission to provoke death to overcome pain constitutes homicide."

"It was a complicated affair to confront justice, the political parties, religion and many powerful people as somebody who only had access to communications media," Escobar's lawyer Giraldo told AP.

It is pertinent to mention that Escobar was the first person to undergo euthanasia with a non-terminal illness. The procedure has been in process since 2015. "If you ask for a dignified that it is because we are tired of all the illness that overcomes us. For us, life ended a long time ago," Escobar had said in his last interview.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)