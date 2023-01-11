After Violent Peru Clashes, Genocide Inquiry Launched Against President Bolurate & Others

Peru is in a state of turmoil as protests and violence continue to escalate following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo and the appointment of Dina Boluarte as the new President. The country's top prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into allegations of genocide against Boluarte and members of her cabinet after a series of violent clashes that have left at least 40 dead and hundreds injured since early December, as per a report from Guardian. On Monday, 17 civilians were killed in the southern Puno region, marking the deadliest day of protests since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month.

The violence continued on Tuesday, with a police officer dying after his car was torched. In response, the attorney general's office announced that it is investigating Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, Defense Minister Jorge Chavez, and Interior Minister Victor Rojas, on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Human rights groups have accused authorities of using firearms against protesters and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The army, however, claims that protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives. The attorney general's office has also stated that it will investigate former Prime Minister Pedro Angulo and former Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes, both of whom served under Boluarte for just a few weeks, for their involvement in handling the protests.

What are protestors demanding?

The ouster of Castillo, who had illegally attempted to dissolve Congress, has sparked a wave of protests across the country. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress, changes to the constitution, and Castillo's release. Despite the ongoing turmoil, the new government won a vote of confidence in Congress by a wide margin on Tuesday evening. A loss would have triggered a cabinet reshuffle and the resignation of Prime Minister Otarola.

Prime Minister Otarola has blamed organized attackers financed by "dark" money for the deaths on Monday, as per the report. Another 68 civilians and 75 police officers were reported injured. In an effort to quell the violence, Otarola announced a three-day overnight curfew in Puno, and footage from local media shows looting of Puno businesses on Monday night. The airport in the region's city of Juliaca remained shut on Tuesday after 9,000 people were reported to have attempted to invade the premises. Peru's ombudsman office has called for peaceful protests and for prosecutors to fully investigate the deaths. The office also condemned an arson attack on a Puno congressman's residence in the city of Ilave, with family members still inside, and called on authorities to respect international norms regarding the use of force.

What is Castillo saying?

Castillo, who denies the charge of fomenting rebellion, has been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention while under investigation. The former rural teacher, who served less than two years of his five-year term before his removal, claims that he remains Peru's lawful President. Castillo ally Evo Morales, the former Bolivian president who was banned from entering Peru on Monday, has also called for an end to what he claims is the "genocide of our indigenous brothers".

Later this week, an Inter-American Commission on Human Rights mission will visit Peru to assess the situation. The United Nations has meanwhile urged respect for human rights and offered to mediate the crisis. The situation in Peru is complex and rapidly evolving, with various political and societal factors at play. The investigation into the alleged genocide and the vote of confidence in Congress are just the latest developments in a crisis that shows no signs of abating. The international community is keeping a close eye on the situation, with calls for respect for human rights and peaceful resolution of the crisis.