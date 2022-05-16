Ahead Of Brazil Polls, Hired Hackers Fail In Attempt To Infiltrate Country's Voting System

In a bid to infiltrate Brazil's voting system, over 20 potential hackers assembled last week outside the Brazilian electoral authority's offices in the nation’s capital Brasília. According to an Associated Press report, their objective was to hack the voting system ahead of the anticipated election in October. The three-day barrage of hackers' attempted attacks ended on Friday, and it was all part of routine testing that occurs every election year.

Furthermore, with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro constantly casting doubt on the system's trustworthiness, the test took on added significance as the electoral body, known as the TSE, tries to boost confidence ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, the findings of the test, according to analysts and TSE members, were more positive than ever. All of the specialists who tried to take down the system, including Federal Police agents as well as university professors of engineering, information technology, data security, and computer science, had failed to achieve their goal.

During an interview with the Associated Press, TSE Secretary of Information Technology Julio Valente da Costa said, “No attack managed to alter the destination of a vote in the electronic ballot. The importance of this test is for us to rest assured, at least about all the technology and computing components for the elections.”

Even though the military's involvement in elections is largely limited to carrying ballots to segregated communities and bolstering security in violent areas, the TSE has done everything possible to bring more transparency and clarity to the election system, even inviting the armed forces to sit on its transparency commission.

Bolsonaro has often claimed that the three-decade-old voting system is weak

In spite of this, President Bolsonaro has often claimed that the three-decade-old voting system is weak, and has asserted that he has proof of fraud, but has never provided any evidence. According to the Associated Press report, Bolsonaro noted last year that the election may be called off unless Congress supported voting reform. However, the proposed constitutional amendment did not receive enough support.

Apart from this, Bolsonaro promised earlier, as the TSE prepared for its test, that his party would seek external review of the voting system before the first round of polling. Brazilian President stated that his political party will try to audit the nation's electronic voting system ahead of the October election, PTI reported. In his broadcast, Bolsonaro stated that the armed forces have made nine recommendations to Brazil's electoral court to reform the system, but have yet to get an answer.

Meanwhile, the tests of TSE had begun in November, when specialists chose 29 ways for hacking into the voting system. Five were able to produce some interference, although it was small and had no effect on the results, according to the TSE at the time. Those five patterns were evaluated during the course of the three-day test last week, and all concerns were fixed, according to TSE member Sandro Nunes Vieira. At the end of May, a commission will assess the findings and provide an official report, the Associated Press reported.

Furthermore, additional testing will be conducted in August, when the TSE mimics an election day situation. The presidential campaign in Brazil will formally begin during that time, however, both Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is a contender, have already started rallies and events.

(Image: AP)