Anti-govt Protests Flare In Peru As Police Detain 200 People At University Raid In Lima

The Peru police raided the country’s most acclaimed university located in the capital of Lima and detained hundreds of protestors as the anti-regime protests in the country continue to intensify. The police on Saturday carried out raids at San Marcos University (UNMSM), which is touted to be one of the oldest universities in the Americas. According to Sputnik, at least 200 people were detained following the brutal raid.

The violent crackdown on the Peru protests by the Peruvian administration has also received international condemnation. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the South American country called out the Peruvian administration over the violent attempts to curb the protests.

In the statement released on Saturday, the organisation wrote that the authorities should, “ensure the legality and proportionality of the [police] intervention and guarantees of due process”. Thousands of protesters are taking to the streets of the Peruvian capital and other prominent cities after former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December 2022. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the current Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and are urging the government to hold fresh general elections in the country.

During the Saturday raid, the Peruvian police rammed through the gates of the reputed university and arrested hundreds of protestors including journalists, mothers, and a little girl. Indira Huilca, a UNMSM sociologist and a former member of the Peruvian congress criticised the detention of the girl and condemned the raids on Twitter. “Among the people arrested is a girl. This cannot be allowed, under no state of law can a girl be detained. Clearly, the @PoliciaPeru is violating the human rights of detainees. @Defensoria_Peru @FiscaliaPeru #ProtestarEsUnDerecho," she wrote on Twitter. Some of the protestors, who are supporters of the former president, had travelled from Southern Peru to the capital to take part in the demonstrations, Guardian reported.

Entre las personas detenidas hay una niña. Esto no se puede permitir, en ningún estado de derecho una niña puede estar detenida. Claramente la @PoliciaPeru está violando los derechos humanos de las personas detenidas.@Defensoria_Peru @FiscaliaPeru#ProtestarEsUnDerecho pic.twitter.com/UG7XYuNKzd — Indira Huilca (@IndiraHuilca) January 21, 2023

Tourists left stranded in Machu Pichu as authorities close the tourist spot indefinitely

Meanwhile, the Peruvian authorities closed down its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely in the light of the protests. According to the BBC, hundreds of tourists were left stranded for hours at the 15th-century Incan citadel, located in the Eastern Cordillera of Southern Peru. On Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, Luis Fernando Helguero, revealed at a press conference that around 418 people were stranded at the site. However by Saturday night, the stranded tourists were safely evacuated from the famous tourist spot, BBC reported.

According to the Guardian, around 60 people have lost their lives in the protests that have been going on for the last six weeks. The Peruvian authorities have arrested over 500 civilians in an effort to curb further escalation. The Peruvian government, which seized power after the arrest of the former left-wing president Pedro Castillo, has been struggling to deal with the raging protests. Despite the current Peruvian President having pledged to organise fresh elections soon, the unhappy protestors are demanding the immediate resignation of the President and the introduction of several democratic reforms in the country. The hardcore supporters of Castillo are also demanding the release of the former President.