Argentina Celebrates 205th Year Of Independence With An 'appeal For Unity' Amid COVID-19

On the 205th anniversary of Argentina's declaration of independence, President Alberto Fernandez hosted celebrations with an appeal for solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we have courage and bravery, and we unite to understand once and for all that no one is saved alone, and that in addition to being free and equal, we must be fraternal and in solidarity with one another, everything will be easier," said Fernandez.

The national holiday Veinticinco de Mayo (May 25th) commemorates the 1810 revolution that gave birth to Argentina's first government and independence from Spain. A national holiday that closes businesses and paints the city in the revolutionary colours of sky blue and white.

Fernandez urged Argentines to maintain self-care and comply with social distancing measures while speaking at the Historic House of Independence Museum in San Miguel de Tucuman, the capital of northern Tucuman province.

"We are going through a unique time for humanity, a clearly frustrating time that prevents us from doing many things," the president stated, as part of a statement from his office. He also pledged to accelerate the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in Argentina

Argentina registered its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020 and has to date accumulated 4,593,763 confirmed cases of infection and 97,439 deaths from the disease.

Argentina's Health Ministry reported 457 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 97,439, according to the ministry.

Tests revealed 19,423 new instances of infection during the same time period. Hospital occupancy in Argentina is 64.6 percent nationwide, with 62.1 percent in the capital city of Buenos Aires.

Since the immunisation campaign began at the end of December 2020, 23,608,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

The government of Buenos Aires, the country's most populous province and the most hit with 1,881,101 cases, has asked for volunteers to take part in a trial to see if combining doses of multiple vaccines is effective.

Those who are eligible must receive their first vaccination 15 to two months before participation in the trial. More than 24.04 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been applied against the disease since December when the inoculation campaign began.