Argentina President Tests COVID-19 Positive Despite Vaccination; Sputnik V Responds

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms on Saturday. Fernandez took to Twitter to announce the diagnosis, where he said the antigen test he took has come out positive. Fernandez informed that he has already isolated himself and is awaiting confirmation through a PCR test. Fernandez was immunized with Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

Fernandez urged everyone who came into contact with him in the last 48 hours to isolate themselves and get tested. Fernandez said he is “feeling physically well” as he thanked people for wishing him on his birthday the day before. Fernando requested people to follow all health and safety protocols as precautionary measures, adding “it is clear the pandemic has not passed and we must take care of ourselves”.

Russia's Sputnik-V responds

According to Axios, Fernandez was administered the first dose of Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in January this year. Weeks later he was given the second dose of the vaccine. Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which has developed the Sputnik-V vaccine, has said the vaccine is over 90% effective against the disease and 100% effective against severe cases.

“We are sad to hear this. If the infection is indeed confirmed and occurs, the vaccination ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms. We wish you a quick recovery!” The Gamaleya Institute said in a statement on Twitter. READ | COVID-19: Macron, Merkel and Putin discuss Sputnik V vaccine and its use in Europe

Argentina was the first country outside Russia to approve the mass use of the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine. Argentina started administering the vaccine in late December. However, the country has since struggled to secure enough doses to continue the pace of vaccination. Argentina has administered the Sputnik-V vaccine to over 7 percent of its total population, of which only 1.5% have received both doses.

(Image Credit: AP)