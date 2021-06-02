Argentinian TV Anchor Reports Death Of Wrong Shakespeare In Major Blunder, Watch Video

In a bizarre incident, a Television anchor in Argentina made a hilarious blunder after she announced the death of William Shakespeare. She while reporting mixed up an 81-year-old man with the same name as that of the playwright. William “Bill” Shakespeare, 81, was the first man of the world to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. He died at the same University Hospital in Coventry where he was administered the coronavirus jab. The goof-up of the anchor has gone viral on the internet and people are reacting to the clip in the comments section.

Anchor announces death of William Shakespeare

The Canal 26 presenter Noelia Novillo was reporting on the death of William "Bill" Shakespeare, who died at the age of 81 earlier this week. The anchor while reporting, said that the man in question is "We have got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We are talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We willl let you know how and why it happened", reported The Guardian. She further added, "As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language – for me the master. She said that he was the "first man to get the COVID-19 vaccine" and he has died in England at the age of 81. The famous playwright Shakespeare died in 1616 but she did not notice the mistake even when the image of the man appeared on the screen.

Novillo in a clarification said that she had expressed herself "badly" and blamed the error on "absent punctuation", reported The Guardian. The clip that has gone viral on social media has left netizens in splits. The user posted the video on Twitter alongside the caption, translated to, “This is amazing I can't stop watching.” The video has got more than 43K views and several reactions from netizens. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the incident. One user commented, "Omg!!!!". Another user commented, "Great Historical Insight".

