As Peru Protests Escalate And Death Toll Rises, Curfew Imposed In Violence-hit Region

Videos of protests in Peru have been circulating on social media platforms where one can witness the rage among the people who are supporters of Castillo and want to oust the current president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Taking to Twitter, one of the users shared a video of the clashes in Peru and wrote, "(Peru) Clashes during the storming of Juliaca airport in Peru today, dozens injured and 12 dead in the 6th consecutive day of protests, bringing the death toll nationwide to 41."

Whereas another user named @CyclistAnons posted the video and shared that at least seventeen people have been killed in #Juliaca and over 100 have been injured when the Peruvian National Police opened fire in the crowd. In the video, one can witness protestors running away from the Peru police officers who opened fire.

In the second tweet, the same user posted a video where National police officers were seen in riot gear firing with launchers toward the protestors at the intersection of Jr San Roman and Bolivar.

Curfew imposed in Peru

The clashes in Peru emerged after Castillo’s removal and arrest which has been widely condemned by the supporters of Castillo. Curfew has been ordered in the southern Puno region in a bid to contain the violent protests by Prime Minister Alberto Otarola.

The three-day nighttime curfew would run from 8 pm to 4 am, said the Peru PM. This came after 17 people were killed during the clashes between demonstrators and security forces. These protests turned ghastly after a patrolling police officer was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations rose to 47.

Dina Boluarte has expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force, reported the Associated Press.