As Sheinbaum Secures Party Candidacy, Mexico Moves Closer Towards First Woman President

Claudia Sheinbaum's journey to becoming Mexico's potential first woman president is gaining momentum. The former mayor of Mexico City has secured the ruling Morena party's presidential candidacy, setting the stage for a historic election next year. With current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ineligible for a second term, Sheinbaum emerges as the prominent contender for the June election.

This pivotal decision, based on party member polls, places Sheinbaum firmly in the political spotlight. According to a report from Politico, Alfonso Durazo, Morena's national council president, revealed that Sheinbaum outpaced former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard by a significant margin in five party surveys.

Here is what you need to know

As a trusted ally of López Obrador, Sheinbaum's candidacy enjoys a substantial advantage. "I'm excited," Sheinbaum expressed her feelings, expressing gratitude to her fellow competitors and the movement she has been a part of since its inception. This milestone marks a significant step towards potential history, as Mexico edges closer to its first female president.

In a dynamic political landscape, a broad opposition coalition recently selected female lawmaker Xóchitl Gálvez as its candidate. Sheinbaum, aged 61, has been leading in recent polls, and both she and Ebrard have resigned from their positions to devote their efforts to the campaign. Durazo emphasized the decisiveness of the party's choice, calling on members to rally behind Sheinbaum's candidacy. While the road ahead may have its challenges, Sheinbaum's selection represents a defining moment in Mexican politics, with an increasing chance of electing its first female president on the horizon.

A 101 on Mexican politics

Mexico's politics are a complex tapestry woven from its history, culture, and socioeconomic factors. To understand the fundamentals, let's break it down into key aspects:

1. Political Parties:

Morena (National Regeneration Movement): The ruling party, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It leans left and has a populist agenda.

PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party): Historically dominant, center-left but shifted right over time. Held power for most of the 20th century.

PAN (National Action Party): Center-right party known for its conservative and pro-business stance.

PRD (Party of the Democratic Revolution): Left-leaning party, previously a strong opposition force.

2. Presidential System:

Mexico operates as a federal republic with a president as both head of state and government. Presidents serve a single six-year term, without the possibility of re-election.

3. Political Landscape:

Mexico's politics have long been characterized by a multi-party system, but power was concentrated within PRI for most of the 20th century. The 2000 election saw PAN's Vicente Fox break PRI's long-standing rule, signaling a shift towards more competitive politics. López Obrador's victory in 2018 marked a return to the left after years of PAN and PRI rule.