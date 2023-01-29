At Least 25 Dead In Horrific Peru Bus Accident, Several Injured

As many as 25 people were killed and several were injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in northern Peru on Saturday, according to police.



The Q'orianka Tours bus left Lima's metropolis for the Tumbes region, close to the Ecuador border in the coastal desert of Peru.

The bus turned on its side, and there were bodies all around it after the tragedy. The injured were shifted to the hospital in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts 1,000 kilometres north of Lima.

The police are looking into what caused the accident. The leading causes of traffic accidents in Peru, according to the prosecutor's office, are speeding and reckless driving. Citing a media report, experts say that assistance is often slow to arrive at accident scenes and disorganised when it does, causing several injured people to pass away.

Police at the scene told local media that the crash happened in a perilous area known as "Devil's Curve," although they added that the cause was still being looked into. The police confirmed that some of the passengers were from Haiti. While some people were stuck inside, others were flung from the bus.