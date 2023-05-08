At Least 27 People Killed In Gold Mine Fire In Peru's Arequipa

At least 27 people have died after a fire broke out in a small gold mine in southern Peru on Sunday, reported CNN. This is the deadliest mining accident in more than two decades, CNN reported citing the local government. "A short-circuit sparked the fire in the early morning hours of Saturday in the southern region of Arequipa," read the statement released by the local government. Peru has been known as the world's top gold producer and second-largest copper producer. According to data from Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines, the incident is the single deadliest mining accident since 2000, CNN reported.

Gold mine fire in Peru

While giving out details of the accident, local prosecutor Giovanni Matos said: "It's been confirmed by the Yanaquihua police station, there are 27 dead." Meanwhile, the Peruvian Council of Ministers has expressed solidarity with the families of miners who died after a fire broke out in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in Arequipa, reported Sky News. Further, the Peruvian government will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos. Taking to Twitter, the Peruvian Council of Ministers wrote: "We express our solidarity with the families of the miners who died after a fire in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in the Arequipa region." With the tweet, they have also attached an image of the statement.

Expresamos nuestra solidaridad a las familias de los mineros fallecidos tras un incendio en el socavón de la mina Yanaquihua en la región de Arequipa. pic.twitter.com/6md5BpH3du — Consejo de Ministros (@pcmperu) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Peru's Presidency wrote: "We express our condolences to the relatives and the people of Arequipa for the death of the 27 miners, an event that occurred in the Yanaquihua sector, Condesuyos province in Arequipa. The ministries

@MininterPeru and @Mindef Peru have been working since the beginning of this tragedy to rescue and transfer the bodies. As a Government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain."