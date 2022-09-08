Attacker, Girlfriend Plan Assassination Attempt Against Argentina VP Kirchner

The man accused of attempting to shoot Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week planned the attack with his girlfriend, local media reported citing preliminary indictments submitted by a judge, on September 7. Kirchner, the 69-year-old former president and current vice president, escaped an assassination attempt the night of September 1 as she interacted with supporters outside her home when a gun carried by Fernando Sabag Montiel failed to shoot.

According to the Telam news agency, Judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti stated in a charge sheet of the two that the alleged shooter in the attack at point blank range, Fernando Sabag Montiel, and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, both in custody, are accused of attempting to assassinate Kirchner "with planning and prior agreement."

He was arrested at the scene, and the video of the incident instantly went viral on the internet. The allegations seen by the media on September 7 are preliminary and subject to change, but they represent the first official charge that the attack on Kirchner was planned. Kirchner has a strong following among supporters of the centre-left Peronist movement founded by former President Juan Peron. The political opposition, however, despises her equally.

Sabag Montiel & his girlfriend planned the attack

After the shooting attempt, tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets. Sabag Montiel, 35, a Brazilian national who has lived in Argentina since his childhood, has not revealed his motives to investigators. Whereas, Ulliarte, his 23-year-old girlfriend, was apprehended in a Buenos Aires train station on the night of September 4.

According to court sources cited by the media, she claimed in television interviews that she hadn't seen Sabag Montiel for two days after the incident, although video surveillance picture analysis has since revealed that they were both there at the location that evening.

According to sources, Uliarte was "present in the area of the spot where they arrived together," and it was "discovered that they were in possession of the firearm with its ammo, from an earlier date, at least since August 5," according to the indictment. Kirchner was shaking hands with fans outside her Buenos Aires home when Sabag Montiel, who was in the crowd, pointed a revolver squarely at her head.

Image: AP