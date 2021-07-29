Bharat Biotech To Work With Brazil To Get Complete Approval After Covaxin Deal Collapses

Brazil has suspended the decision to import four million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines into the country. This decision came after the country rejected the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and the subsequent request for Emergency use authorisation. In a statement, the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa said that its Collegiate Board on Tuesday decided against the emergency authorisation for the import and distribution of Covaxin. They said that the decision was taken after Bharat Biotech informed the Brazilian government about the termination of the deal with Brazilian distributors.

Anvisa, the Health Agency of Brazil said through a release on its website, "The Collegiate Board of Anvisa unanimously decided, on Tuesday (27/7), to provisionally suspend the exceptional and temporary authorisation for import and distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19-Covaxin, requested by the Ministry of Health." Bharat Biotech announced on July 23 that it has terminated the pact agreed earlier with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for the distribution of Covaxin for the Brazilian market. The contract was terminated as the deal to supply 20 million doses ended up in controversy and the local federal authorities began investigating for possible corruption.

The release by Anvisa further said, "The measure prevails until there is new information that allows us to conclude that the legal and technical security of maintaining the decision that authorised the importation is maintained." Even though the vaccine had been authorized by the Brazilian authorities on June 4, the vaccine was rejected at the ninth Extraordinary Meeting of the Collegiate Board of Anvisa. Bharat Biotech revealed that they will be working with Anvisa to complete the approval process of the vaccine.

Can the Brazilian Government survive another procedural disaster?

The situation in Brazil is still critical and they desperately need the supply of vaccines. The Government has been heavily criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonero’s far-right government had the support of the country but the latest ratings suggest that the decisions they made during the pandemic and their attitude, in general, were enough to ensure that they do not survive the next elections. The deal with India was a ray of hope for Brazilians but their return to normalcy has been pushed even further after this latest controversy.