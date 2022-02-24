At least three people have been reported dead and another seven, most of them children, have been missing after heavy downpours in the Entre Rios area of Bolivia. The Red Cross said that heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in the municipality of Entre Ros, Burdett O’Connor Province, Tarija.

The incident occurred as the Pilcomayo river overflowed its banks after a downpour, which caused mud, debris, and floodwaters to slide down a narrow ravine, destroying households, crops, and livestock of the Guaranicommunities of Tomatirenda, Filadelfia, Palmarito, aurenda, Saladino de aurenda, Moko Mokal, Itayuru, and Tomboy, reported floodlist.com.

Bolivia floods: At least 3 killed, seven missing after severe flooding in Entre Rios

According to information provided by the Red Cross, more than 40 people have been reported injured, 23 houses destroyed, and a further 80 damaged. As many as 2500 people have been displaced, while power and water infrastructure have been damaged, leaving thousands without power or water. Civil Defence has reported that around 90% of the roads in the area were also damaged, and now relief supplies are being delivered in these regions by helicopter. The Vice Minister of Civil Defence, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, termed this the biggest disaster of the current rainy season.

El gobernador Oscar Montes junto a la Dirección de Gestión de Riesgos, asambleístas y autoridades regionales, continúa recorriendo las zonas afectadas por el desborde de la quebrada Itayuro de la provincia O’Connor, que causó daño en varias comunidades de esta zona. pic.twitter.com/lQkGdx7eUA — Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Tarija (@GADTarija) February 22, 2022