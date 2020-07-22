Bolivia Police Says Over 400 Bodies Of Suspected COVID-19 Cases Recovered In 5 Days

Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Bolivian police said on July 21 that they have recovered over 400 bodies from streets and homes in just a span of five days and 85 per cent of them are believed to have had contracted the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the national police director Coronel Ivan Rojas has told the journalists that at least 191 bodies were found only in the Cochabamba metropolitan area between July 15 and July 20. Another 141 bodies were recovered in La Paz and 68 from Bolivia’s biggest city, Santa Cruz which is also the country’s most virus-affected metropolitan area.

Santa Cruz reportedly makes up half of Bolivia’s COVID-19 cases. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, the total coronavirus infections recorded in Bolivia have surpassed 62,300 and the death toll is 2,273. Meanwhile, Rojas has said that out of the recovered bodies, around 85 per cent were ‘positive cases for COVID-19 and cases with COVID symptoms, so they will be recorded as suspected cases’. The remaining, according to national police director, died of ‘other causes, meaning death from an illness or a violent cause’.

Read - Head Of Bolivian Soccer Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

While the coronavirus contagion has continued to tighten its grip across the globe, in Bolivia, according to the national epidemiological office, the western regions of Cochamba and La Paz are witnessing a ‘very rapid increase’ in COVID-19 cases. Director of the Forensic Investigations Institute Andres Flores reportedly said that between April 1and July 19, over 3,000 bodies have been recovered from settings outside the hospital and have been identified as either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

Read - Fake And Toxic Virus Cure On Sale In Bolivia

Bolivia's interim President has COVID-19

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez has said earlier this month that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but added that she was feeling strong and will continue all her work from isolation. Her confirmation of having contracted the fatal disease came when the Andean nation continued to witness a surge in coronavirus infections and had banned mass gatherings in a bid to limit the spread. Áñez had written on her Twitter account, “I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work virtually from my isolation."

Read - Pandemic And Power Struggle Hobble Bolivia Ahead Of Vote

Read - Bolivia's Interim President Has COVID-19 But ‘feels Strong’

(With inputs from agency)

Image: AP