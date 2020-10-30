Bolivia Set To Welcome Exiled Ex-President Evo Morales As Judge Annuls His Arrest Warrant

In Bolivia, a judge has annulled the arrest warrant against the country's former president Evo Morales paving the way for the return of the exiled left-wing leader. As per reports, a warrant was issued against Morales last year on charges of sedition and terrorism. The annulment of his arrests warrant follows the landslide victory of his successor Luis Arce and the left-wing Mas party's return to power.

Annulment paves the way for Morales' return

After Morales fled the country, conservative leader Jeanine Anez took over control of Bolivia. As per BBC reports, she has been of the opinion that Morales should face the court for his alleged crimes.

In the days that followed Morales's exile, unrest broke out in Bolivia killing dozens of people. The then interim interior minister Arturo Murillo reportedly produced audion recordings he claimed that proved that Morales was behind the unrest and the roadblocks that prevented vital aid from reaching Bolivian cities. Morales has said the recordings had been "manipulated".

Murillo claimed that Morale's actions constituted acts of sedition and terrorism, thus decided to issue an arrest warrant against the former leader. Questioning the authenticity of the tapes, Morale said the blame was put on him in a bid to deflect attention away from the deaths of the protesters.

As per reports, Morales’s lawyers were able to argue that due process had not to be followed in the ex-president’s case and that even though Morales was known to be in Argentina he was not served the necessary papers.

Evo Morales Aide Luis Arce Claims Victory in election

Evo Morales’ party clinched victory in the Bolivian presidential election after interim President Jeanine Anez conceited defeat on Monday, October 19. It is speculated that Luis Arce, Morales’s handpicked successor, will take the country away from conservative policies that were the norm under the US-backed interim government. As per the final tally, Acre won a smashing 55 percent of the vote while his closest rival won just under 29 percent of the votes.

As per reports, Anez, a bitter foe of Morales, asked Arce to govern Bolivia with ‘democracy in mind’. Meanwhile, Arce after declaring victory has called for calm and said his aim is to form a government of national unity. Under Morales, Arce served as the economy minister for over a decade and during his tenure, Bolivia saw an incredible surge in growth and a substantial reduction in poverty. Morales was Bolivia’s first Indigenous president but was forced into exile in 2019 after he refused to relinquish power and faced mass protests.

