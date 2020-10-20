Bolivia's Ex-President Evo Morales Aide Luis Arce Claims Victory In Presidential Election

Evo Morales’ party has claimed to have won the Bolivian presidential election after interim President Jeanine Anez conceited defeat on Monday, October 19. Morales was Bolivia’s first Indigenous president but was forced into exile in 2019 after he refused to relinquish power and faced mass protests. As per reports, he currently resides in Argentina and faces terrorism and several other charges if he returns to Bolivia.

Bolivia set to move away from conservative policies

It is speculated that Luis Arce, Morales’s handpicked successor, will take the country away from conservative policies that were the norm under the US-backed interim government. While no office update has been put out for the Sunday vote, two Independent surveys have projected a comfortable win for Arce with a 20 percentage points.

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez, a bitter foe of Morales, is reported to have asked Arce to govern Bolivia with ‘democracy in mind’. Meanwhile, Arce after declaring victory has called for calm and said his aim is to form a government of national unity. Under Morales, Arce served as the economy minister for over a decade and during his tenure, Bolivia saw an incredible surge in growth and a substantial reduction in poverty.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president remains a polarising figure in the country, Morales held power from 2006 to 2019 and was part of the so-called ‘pink wave’ that swept South America. In 2008 Morales expelled US ambassadors from the country. The Trump administration celebrated Morales being forced to flee Bolivia as a victory for democracy in Latin America and has also stated that they will respect the results of the presidential elections and look forward to working with whoever Bolivia elects.

