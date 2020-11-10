Bolivia's Ex-President Evo Morales Returns Home From Exile As Luis Arce Takes Oath

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales returned to the country on Monday, November 9 after a year in exile. Morales stepped onto Bolivian soil from neighbouring Argentina a day after the new leftist President Luis Arce took office. He was greeted by his supporters as he entered the country.

Morales was Bolivia’s first Indigenous president and led the country for almost 14 years. He was forced into exile in 2019 after he refused to relinquish power and faced mass protests. He was accompanied by his political ally Argentine President Alberto Fernandez before he crossed the border into Bolivia. As per reports, Fernandez told Morales he was going to be missed and was critical of the way Morales was treated in Bolivia.

Morales re-entry into Bolivia was possible after a judge annulled the arrest warrant against him. As per reports, a warrant was issued against Morales last year on charges of sedition and terrorism. The annulment of his arrests warrant follows the landslide victory of his successor Luis Arce and the left-wing Mas party's return to power.

Evo Morales Aide Luis Arce Claims Victory in election

In October, Morales’ party clinched victory in the Bolivian presidential election after the interim President Jeanine Anez conceited defeat. Luis Arce, Morales’s handpicked successor, beat at a conservative party and is expected to undo many US-backed policies of the interim government. As per the final tally, Acre won a smashing 55 percent of the vote while his closest rival won just under 29 percent of the votes.

As per reports, Anez, a bitter foe of Morales, asked had Arce to govern Bolivia with ‘democracy in mind’. Meanwhile, Arce after declaring victory has called for calm and said his aim is to form a government of national unity. Under Morales, Arce served as the economy minister for over a decade and during his tenure, Bolivia saw an incredible surge in growth and a substantial reduction in poverty.

(Image-AP)